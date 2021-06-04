Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

MCBI stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

