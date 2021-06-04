Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.
MCBI stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
