Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TCFC opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.