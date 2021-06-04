Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

