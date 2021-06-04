Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE GGB opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after buying an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

