SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $154.86 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,025 shares of company stock worth $3,249,929. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

