Analysts Offer Predictions for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter.

LIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.07.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$45.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$46.61.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

