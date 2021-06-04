Analysts Offer Predictions for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$45.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$46.61.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
