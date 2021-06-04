Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

