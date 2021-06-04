SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.25 ($4.67).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 292.30 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.28. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

