IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.99. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.86, with a volume of 219,998 shares trading hands.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.36. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0327434 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

