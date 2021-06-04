Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,064 call options.

NASDAQ:EARS opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

