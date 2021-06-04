HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HMG opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

