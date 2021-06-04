Conn’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,355% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

