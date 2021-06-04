Traders Buy Large Volume of Lannett Call Options (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the average volume of 1,031 call options.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

