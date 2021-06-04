Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

CDXS stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

