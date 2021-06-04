Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LTSRF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
