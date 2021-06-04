Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LTSRF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

