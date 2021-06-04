JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Critical Survey

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JOANN and Hibbett Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.76 billion 0.21 $212.30 million $5.93 2.40 Hibbett Sports $1.42 billion 0.99 $74.27 million $6.12 14.12

JOANN has higher revenue and earnings than Hibbett Sports. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JOANN and Hibbett Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 8 0 3.00 Hibbett Sports 1 1 2 0 2.25

JOANN presently has a consensus price target of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. Hibbett Sports has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 44.17%. Given JOANN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe JOANN is more favorable than Hibbett Sports.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and Hibbett Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN N/A N/A N/A Hibbett Sports 10.52% 47.46% 22.88%

Summary

Hibbett Sports beats JOANN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home dÃ©cor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal dÃ©cor and entertaining products; home dÃ©cor accessories; ready-made frames; related books and magazines; and non-merchandise products. JOANN Inc. offers products through retail stores, as well as online. As of April 1, 2021, it operated 855 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name. As of March 5, 2021, it operated 1,067 retail stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands located in 35 states of the United States. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

