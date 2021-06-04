Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

