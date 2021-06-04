International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ICAGY stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.44.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

