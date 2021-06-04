Eight Capital Upgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to “Neutral”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

