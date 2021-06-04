trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

trivago stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.79.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

