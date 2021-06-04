Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

