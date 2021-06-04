ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORBC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

