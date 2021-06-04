Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys 26,650 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayne Cottam purchased 207 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 198 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 74.85 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.