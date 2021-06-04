DA Davidson Comments on Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MOD stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

