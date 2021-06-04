Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.