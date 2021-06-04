UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

