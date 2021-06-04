The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Sell

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.60. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

