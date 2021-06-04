Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($16.13) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($16.13) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($16.26). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($15.34) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

BHVN opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

