Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $18.08. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 48 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $868.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.