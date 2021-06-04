Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.34. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 54,814 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,298 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,503 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.