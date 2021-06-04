Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 322.73 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 102007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £916.58 million and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.