Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.22. 17,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,845,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,131. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

