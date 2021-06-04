PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.68. 18,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 737,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Specifically, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 61.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.