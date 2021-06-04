Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Grows By 27.0%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 29th total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38. Altimeter Growth has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

