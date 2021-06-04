Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Rises By 27.3%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 235,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.26 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

