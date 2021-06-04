ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,076,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 29th total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

