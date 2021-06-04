IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.85 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.