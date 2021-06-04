Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.90.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.58.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

