Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 9th (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SNRHU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $9,837,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.