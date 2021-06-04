Vaccitech plc’s (NASDAQ:VACC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 9th

Vaccitech’s (NASDAQ:VACC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Vaccitech had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $13.90 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

