Reviewing Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Financial Group and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Bank of South Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.29 $31.33 million $2.41 9.87 Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.39 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 27.00% 13.39% 1.22% Bank of South Carolina 30.94% 12.18% 1.22%

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Summit Financial Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 43 banking offices. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer real estate loans, including construction loans and mortgage originations, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

