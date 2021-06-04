Certara, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CERT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 9th

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of Certara’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -80.25. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Certara by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

