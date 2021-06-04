4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 9th (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FDMT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,200,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $27.50 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $735.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 541,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

