Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.46. Crane reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.