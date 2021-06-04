SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $589.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.56. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $598.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

