Julia Wilson Purchases 12 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.77. The firm has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

