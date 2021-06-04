ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$41.50 Price Target at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$41.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ATA opened at C$30.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$16.28 and a twelve month high of C$32.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8393965 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

