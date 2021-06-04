Alex Scrimgeour Purchases 45,128 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour acquired 45,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £69,948.40 ($91,388.03).

Alex Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Alex Scrimgeour acquired 119,355 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £179,032.50 ($233,907.11).

LON EMAN opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. Everyman Media Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83. The company has a market cap of £140.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

