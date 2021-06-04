K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £2,850 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

KBT stock opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.51). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

