Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.40). Approximately 1,062,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 830,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.41).

In related news, insider Keith Mansfield acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

